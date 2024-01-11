What Alabama HC Nick Saban’s retirement means for Wisconsin football

If you haven’t been living under a rock during the last 24 hours, Alabama head coach Nick Saban — arguably the greatest coach in the sport’s history — announced his retirement yesterday.

If unfamiliar, you can google Saban’s resume. It is second to none.

Usually, these massive coaching transactions don’t mean much for Wisconsin football and the Big Ten West bubble. The Badgers could still operate the same way, nobody was entering to take their recruits or coaches and matchups with the top powers were rarely scheduled. Well, that bubble is now gone as the Big Ten welcomes Oregon, USC, Washington and UCLA and the sport moves to a two super conference structure. Wisconsin, whether ready or not, must exist on the same plane as the sport’s powers.

So, Saban’s retirement has several impacts on the present and future of Wisconsin football. Here they are, succinctly:

Transfer Portal Mania

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches the Crimson Tide warm up before playing New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Saban leaving Alabama means a new 30-day window for his players to enter the transfer portal. That’s arguably the greatest star talent on a roster in the sport’s history, all deciding whether to enter the open market. And the reason they’re at Alabama (Saban) just walked out the door.

So there’s the Alabama part of it. But the school will also hire a new high-profile coach, which will trigger the same transfer window at another top contender. Then that other contender will need a new up-and-coming coach, which will do the same to the third school.

Put simply: there is going to be a lot of talent on the open market in the coming weeks. Wisconsin has worked hard in the portal all offseason, but any opportunity to land SEC-caliber linemen or athletes should not be ignored. This could be a big opportunity for Luke Fickell and his staff.

Dan Lanning is staying at Oregon

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

As previously noted, Alabama will be hiring a new high-profile head coach soon. Many in the industry thought it would be Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, Kirby Smart’s former defensive coordinator at Georgia and one of the best young coaches in the business.

Earlier today Lanning shot down those rumors and said he was staying at Oregon.

The biggest impact here is Oregon is now a Big Ten school, and Wisconsin hosts the Ducks on November 16 this year. Lanning staying at Oregon means the program remains (arguably) the third-best in the conference behind Ohio State and Michigan, meaning tougher paths for the Badgers.

Look out for the next coach

Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer celebrates after victory over the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No sourced information here, but people have listed Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer as a potential candidate for the open job if others pass on it.

Washington is now obviously a Big Ten school, and DeBoer’s presence clearly makes them a legitimate contender. If he were to leave, maybe there’s some turnover within the program and Wisconsin can surpass it in the conference arms race.

Two former Wisconsin coaches would make great assistants

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Leonhard of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Jim Leonhard spent 2023 as a senior analyst at Illinois. Paul Chryst spent the year as an offensive analyst at Texas.

I know Badgers fans have their feelings about both, more so Chryst, and whether they make great head coaches. But it’s undeniable that both are attractive candidates to fill assistant roles, especially Leonhard at defensive coordinator.

This may not impact Wisconsin directly, as Alabama doesn’t really need to travel north to recruit. But it will definitely impact how closely I follow the program’s success.

Are there any jobs Luke Fickell would jump to?

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell leaves the field after their game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

This is purely a hypothetical, so don’t go crazy. There are about 10-15 jobs in the sport that are a true destination, or in other words somewhere you as a head coach can win national titles.

Luke Fickell is in a great position to have success here at Wisconsin. But any of us would be foolish to look at Alabama and call that an inferior job. It’s more a question of what Fickell wants to do, and how attractive he would be to those big programs.

I’ll go out on a limb and say there’s no chance in the world he’s the next head coach at Alabama. But other big jobs will open eventually (Ohio State). I just wonder what that destination job is, or if there is any.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire