Alabama HC Nick Saban praises Steve Sarkisian at SEC media days

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is taking Texas seriously this season. He had high praise for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his Longhorns.

Saban said the following of Sarkisian and company at SEC media days.

“(Steve Sarkisian) is a great coach, and I think they’re going to have an outstanding team this year.”

No matter what they say about the importance of every game, coaches prioritize some games more than others. It’s unclear where Saban places Texas among Alabama’s most important games this season, but it appears the Tide will have a strong emphasis on this game.

Last offseason, Saban seemed almost reluctant to give Texas much credit. Coming off a 5-7 season, it was likely difficult for the legendary head coach to find something good to say. One year later and with more proven players, it’s easy to find positives with the Longhorns’ squad.

Texas will take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9.

