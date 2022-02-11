Alabama HC Nick Saban named the top CFB coach in 2022 by 247Sports

Nick Saban is a legend in the football realm, no doubt. With all of his accolades, it is hard to dispute the argument that he is one of the greats at his craft, if not THE great.

However, when honing in on the upcoming season, does Saban still reign supreme over the rest of college football in 2022?

Yes. The answer is usually yes, so long as he’s on the sidelines.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford ranked the top-15 college football coaches for the 2022 season, and the Crimson Tide head coach took the top spot.

Crawford goes into detail as to why Saban deserves to be ranked as the nation’s best college football head coach.

“The standard for excellence in college football, Nick Saban seems to get better with age. Many questioned if he was near the end of the line a few years ago after the Crimson Tide lost to Clemson in the national championship game, but Alabama has won a title and played for another since, showing this locomotive is not slowing down as college football’s behemoth in the SEC West. Some thought last season would be a “bridge” year for Alabama after losing so many players to the NFL Draft, but the Crimson Tide overcame a midseason loss at Texas A&M to win out as SEC champs and reach the title game before losing in the fourth quarter to Georgia. With the nation’s No. 2 signing class and the two best players in America back (Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.), 2022’s preseason No. 1 is the team to beat again and Saban’s a big reason why.”

The 2022 offseason has just begun and Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover all things Nick Saban and Alabama football as it continues.

