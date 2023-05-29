Alabama had the biggest home field advantage in college football last season

Alabama football’s 2022 season ended with a New Year’s Six Bowl Game win, but the season was underwhelming for Crimson Tide fans because the team did not get the chance to play for a national title. Two losses are to blame for Alabama’s failure to make the College Football Playoff. Both were on the road.

Losing to LSU and Tennessee on the road was devastating for the Tide’s playoff hopes in 2022. This upcoming season, Alabama will play those teams at home, which could be a big help for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama had the biggest advantage when playing at home last season. Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire recently ranked which programs had the biggest home-field advantage and the Crimson Tide takes the top spot.

The Tide won all seven home games last season with an average margin of victory of 35.3 points. Overall Alabama outscored opponents at home 310-63.

Quality home games will be plentiful for Alabama in 2023, with games like Middle Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Chattanooga.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama Football as the 2023 regular season approaches.

