Alabama had 58 players on NFL rosters in Week 1

Alabama continues to produce NFL talent like no other college program.

NFL Week One rosters had 58 players from Alabama, more than any other school. This is the sixth consecutive season that Alabama has had the most players in the NFL of any program.

Nick Saban has recruited and developed talent to an unprecedented degree during his tenure as Alabama’s coach, which has resulted not only in six national championships but also in NFL rosters loaded with Alabama players. The NFL has 14 defensive backs from Alabama, 10 defensive tackles and six running backs, all the most of any college.

LSU and Ohio State each had 52 players on Week One rosters, tying for second place. Georgia was next with 44, followed by Notre Dame with 37, Penn State with 35 and Florida and Michigan with 33 each.

