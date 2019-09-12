Alabama had 56 players on Week One rosters

The pipeline of players Nick Saban is sending to the NFL is truly remarkable.

Saban’s Alabama program had 56 players on NFL Week One rosters, by far the most of any college. No other college football team even had 45 players on NFL Week One rosters.

Saban’s first year at Alabama was 2007, and in a sign of just how little talent Alabama had when Saban arrived, not a single Alabama player was drafted in 2008. Since then Saban has had at least one first-round pick every year, and his currently loaded roster is sure appears to have plenty of first-round picks as well.

After Alabama, the school with the next most players on Week One rosters was Ohio State, with 44, followed by Miami with 36, Florida and LSU with 35, Florida State with 32, Oklahoma with 31, Georgia with 29, Clemson with 28 and Texas A&M with 27. Auburn, Penn State, Stanford, Washington and Wisconsin all had 26 players on Week One rosters, and Iowa, Notre Dame and Tennessee all had 25.