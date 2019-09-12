Alabama had 12 more players on NFL Week 1 rosters than any other school

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is one of 56 Alabama players who were on Week 1 NFL rosters. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

While Alabama can’t claim to be the reigning national champions it can at least brag about having the most NFL players again.

According to the NFL, 56 former Crimson Tide players were scattered among the 32 teams’ rosters in Week 1. That’s 12 more than Ohio State, which was No. 2 among schools with 44 players on Week 1 rosters.

Clemson, the team that beat Alabama in January for its second national title in the last three seasons, has 28 players on NFL rosters. That ranks ninth among colleges. Here’s how the top 10 looks:

1. Alabama, 56 players

2. Ohio State, 44

3. Miami, 36

4. Florida, 35

4. LSU, 35

6. Florida State, 32

7. Oklahoma, 31

8. Georgia, 29

9. Clemson, 28

10. Texas A&M, 27

Alabama leads at four positions

Twenty-three of the 56 Alabama players are linebackers or defensive backs. That’s the most of any school at those positions and Alabama also has the most defensive tackles and running backs in the NFL.

Alabama’s lead at those four positions should not surprise you if you’ve watched college football in recent years.

You probably couldn’t quickly guess which school has the most quarterbacks on NFL rosters, however. That honor goes to North Carolina State, which can claim Phillip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Ryan Finley and Mike Glennon. NC State would tell you its five with Russell Wilson added into the mix, but he’s officially a Wisconsin QB for those record-keeping purposes.

Clemson has the most wide receivers in the NFL with eight and there were five Stanford tight ends on Week 1 rosters.

And while Tennessee fans aren’t exactly in good spirits following the Volunteers’ 0-2 start, they can take a slight bit of solace in the four UT punters on Week 1 rosters.

