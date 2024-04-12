Alabama guard Rylan Griffen to transfer, reports

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — It appears one of Alabama’s best young players won’t suit up for the Crimson Tide next season.

Rylan Griffen, who spent the past two seasons with the Crimson Tide, plans to enter the portal, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard from Dallas, Texas, started 33 games for Nate Oats and the Tide on the way to the program’s first Final Four appearance in school history. Griffen averaged 11.2 points per game and shot nearly 40% from beyond the arc.

Griffen’s decision may come as a surprise to many as he had nothing but praise for Oats following Alabama’s second-round win over Grand Canyon, calling Oats “the GOAT.”

He becomes the third Alabama player to enter the portal after the season ended following redshirt freshman Kris Parker and Max Scharnowski. All three players have the option to return should they choose to do so.

