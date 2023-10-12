Alabama is in ‘great shape’ to make the College Football Playoff

Alabama fans were distraught while the rest of the nation rejoiced following Week 2, when the Crimson Tide fell to the Texas Longhorns at home. The following week wasn’t much better when Nick Saban’s team struggled on the road against USF.

Since then, Alabama has seen improvement on the field and in the rankings. With half the season remaining, there are numerous paths to the playoffs for the Crimson Tide. Sure, it’s not as easy as “win and you’re in” by virtue of holding onto the top-four spot they already possessed, which is what the program is used to, but this makes it more exciting.

A handful of teams that rank ahead of Alabama still have to play each other, and upsets happen on a weekly basis.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum recently spoke on the Tide’s chances of making the College Football Playoff and he says Alabama is “in great shape.” He comments on the team’s lack of discipline and issues with penalties but also praises quarterback Jalen Milroe and the improvement he’s made. You can watch his brief segment on the Tide below.

