What Alabama got away with on the final drive of regulation vs Auburn

Let’s review what happened at the end of regulation between Auburn and Alabama.

The Tigers were up 10-3 on the No. 3 Crimson Tide with less than two minutes left in the ballgame. Alabama had to drive 97 yards to score and tie the game.

Before I get into what was missed, may I remind everyone while this quite literally prolonged the game, it was not the main reason Auburn lost. Keep in mind the Tigers did not close it out in four overtimes, and also acknowledge there were most likely missed penalties on Auburn (look at the way the defensive backs played for the Tigers).

Here are all of the missed calls on that drive.

Hands to the face, Evan Neal

Hands to the face, Evan Neal “Penalty for twisting, turning, pushing, pulling, or controlling the mask: Loss of 15 yards.” pic.twitter.com/OW5lwX2NBX — Lance Dawe (@dawepound) November 28, 2021

By definition, this looks like hands to the face.

Holding, Evan Neal

Holding, Evan Neal “The illegal use of the hand or arm to restrain another player who is not in possession of the ball: Loss of 10 yards.” pic.twitter.com/B4NSbxkTmp — Lance Dawe (@dawepound) November 28, 2021

This also looks like a penalty on Evan Neal.

Intentional grounding, Bryce Young

Could not be more clear.

Holding, Seth McLaughlin

Holding, Seth McLaughlin (I *think*) “The illegal use of the hand or arm to restrain another player who is not in possession of the ball: Loss of 10 yards.” pic.twitter.com/sBWVjDyhTP — Lance Dawe (@dawepound) November 28, 2021

Looks like McLaughlin is holding Marcus Harris.

Story continues

Intentional grounding, Bryce Young

Intentional grounding An incomplete pass thrown by a quarterback toward an area of the field where there is clearly no eligible receiver: Loss of down, loss of 10 yards. pic.twitter.com/r82jj2NqpI — Lance Dawe (@dawepound) November 28, 2021

Again, looks like intentional grounding.

1

1