Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap becomes the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991

When you think of Alabama golfers the names that immediately come to mind are Justin Thomas and Lee Hodges, however, Nick Dunlap is a name that you need to get to know now. At only 20 years of age, he is ascending as rapidly as any collegiate golfer in recent memory.

Today, Dunlap just became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 when it was last done by Phil Mickelson. He is also only the eighth amateur to ever win on the Tour. Dunlap won the American Express in La Quinta, California while shooting a remarkable -29. Over the first three rounds he shot 64, 65 and 60 and was able to hold off on Sunday with a 70.

Dunlap is a Huntsville native and only a sophomore at the University of Alabama. Dunlap was first-team All-SEC last fall and won the U.S. Amateur Championship back in the summer. Since he is still in college, Dunlap will not be able to collect the $1.5 million winnings without giving up his amateur status.

HE’S DONE IT!! Nick Dunlap has won the @theamexgolf!!!! He’s the first amateur to win on the @PGATOUR in more than 30 years!!#RollTide pic.twitter.com/KzZqQ8oYCz — Alabama Men's Golf (@AlabamaMGolf) January 22, 2024

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire