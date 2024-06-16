Alabama golf shares updates, previews brand new facility

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s golf social media accounts recently shared videos that show the new facilities, and the progress that’s been made on the grounds and new buildings.

The video shows the luxurious indoor amenities the team will have access to, as well as the newly-designed practice course that will help the team prepare for tournaments.

Alabama golf has two national team titles on the men’s side and one for the women. The Crimson Tide’s presence on the national golf scene continues to grow, and the updates to the facilities will surely help with preparation and recruiting.

