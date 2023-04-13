Alabama, Georgia, Texas headline the 10 biggest quarterback competitions in spring

There will be new looks at quarterback coming this college football season. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Stetson Bennett are gone, leaving big shoes to fill at some of the top programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

For the Crimson Tide, Buckeyes and two-time defending national champion Bulldogs, the spring provides a first glimpse at those former backups and newcomers in competition for the starting job.

Another program evaluating multiple contenders at quarterback is Texas. Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning are contending for first-team snaps as the Longhorns head into what could be a make-or-break year for coach Steve Sarkisian.

There are more races to stay updated on in spring practice, though the ultimate winners might not be announced until training camp. Here's the top 10:

Alabama

Contenders: Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson.

As a freshman, Milroe stepped in for an injured Bryce Young and threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns, including 111 yards and three scores in October's narrow win against Texas A&M. He added another 265 yards on the ground on 8.5 yards per carry, showcasing a level of athleticism potentially unmatched at the position in the Power Five. But there are major inconsistencies to address this offseason and a talented redshirt freshman in Simpson capable of stepping up and winning the starting job.

Pick: Simpson. There is a role for Milroe in this offense — but maybe not at quarterback. Simpson's more well-rounded game could be a better fit in new coordinator Tommy Rees' scheme.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles away from Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (35) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Georgia

Contenders: Carson Beck, Gunner Stockton, Brock Vandagriff.

Beck played backup to Stetson Bennett the past two seasons and was very good in relief in 2022, completing 26 of 35 attempts for 310 yards and four touchdowns. This experience and production gives him a leg up on Stockton, a redshirt freshman, and Vandagriff, a redshirt sophomore who made two attempts last season. But while the most proven passer of the group, Beck lags behind Stockton and Vandagriff as a runner. While new coordinator Mike Bobo isn't expected to make any drastic tweaks to the Bulldogs' scheme, the fresh slate provided by the coaching change could be one factor that pushes this competition into fall camp.

Pick: Beck. If not the slam-dunk pick this spring, Beck is the clear favorite to replace Bennett as Georgia chases a third consecutive national championship.

Ohio State

Contenders: Devin Brown, Kyle McCord.

Ohio State quarterbacks have averaged 41.2 touchdowns per season since coach Ryan Day was named offensive coordinator in 2017, and that's including the abbreviated 2020 season. After playing behind C.J. Stroud the past two seasons, McCord is viewed as the heavy favorite to step into the starting role as a junior. Brown played McCord to a draw this spring to extend a competition that was scheduled to end this month, though the redshirt freshman will miss the Buckeyes' final scrimmage with a finger injury. Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia adds experienced depth but is not in the mix to start.

Pick: McCord. While he's made the competition more interesting than expected, Brown would need to put together an unbelievably impressive summer and preseason camp to move ahead of McCord on the depth chart.

Texas

Contenders: Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning.

Manning's arrival on campus comes after Ewers failed to put an unbreakable grip on the starting job during an up-and-down 2022 season, creating an opportunity for Manning to rise up the depth chart this spring. This places Ewers in the uncomfortable situation of possibly winning this competition to remain the starter but spending every moment looking over his shoulder at one of the most hyped recruits in recent history.

Pick: Ewers. He has to be seen as the favorite. But what would Steve Sarkisian do if the race is close? Naming Manning the starter would almost certainly result in Ewers leaving the program. On the other hand, giving Ewers the job wouldn't likely result in Manning departing given the expectation that Ewers could leave for the NFL after the season.

Texas quarterbacks Arch Manning (16) and Quinn Ewers talk during the team's first spring practice of 2023 at the Frank Denius Fields.

Mississippi

Contenders: Jaxson Dart, Walker Howard, Spencer Sanders.

Dart was the starter last season after winning an offseason competition with Luke Altmyer, who has since transferred to Illinois. But his unevenness as a thrower and struggles during the Rebels' second-half swoon played a role in Lane Kiffin adding a pair of very impressive transfers. Sanders comes aboard after four years as the starter at Oklahoma State and has the chance to reboot his college career following a disappointing season. On the other end of the spectrum, Howard is a redshirt freshman from LSU who ranked among the top overall prospects in his class.

Pick: Sanders. Power Five experience and dual-threat ability makes Sanders the best overall fit for Kiffin's offense.

Oklahoma State

Contenders: Alan Bowman, Zane Flores, Garret Rangel.

As a freshman thrust into action in 2022, Rangel completed 51.3% of his throws with five interceptions and four touchdowns. Coach Mike Gundy's son, Gunnar, is a walk-on who played in another four games last season but doesn't look to factor into the competition. Bowman played extensively at Texas Tech from 2018-20 but made only 11 attempts in two seasons as a down-the-depth-chart backup at Michigan. Flores is an incoming freshman who was overlooked as a recruit but has the tools to develop into an all-conference starter. He's just a true freshman, though.

Pick: Bowman. The situation isn't great for Gundy and OSU. That Bowman has started games in the Big 12 before would make him the most dependable option, especially if he can stay healthy.

Tennessee

Contenders: Nico Iamaleava, Joe Milton.

Imagine how much different recent history would look for Tennessee had Milton not been injured two games into the 2021 season, paving the way for Hendon Hooker to lead the program to two breakout seasons. A year and several months later, Milton replaced an injured Hooker and played wonderfully as the Volunteers closed the year with wins against Vanderbilt and Clemson. Overall, Milton threw for 971 yards on 11.8 yards per attempt with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. There's almost no doubt that he's poised to not only start for Tennessee but play at an all-conference level. But Milton will have to outplay Iamaleava, a five-star recruit with high expectations, before getting the official nod from coach Josh Heupel.

Pick: Milton. It's not 100% sure that Milton will be the starter. Let's say 98.5% odds.

UCLA

Contenders: Ethan Garbers, Donte Moore, Collin Schlee.

Garbers made 88 attempts with four touchdowns and four interceptions as the backup to departed five-year starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Schlee is an intriguing transfer from Kent State, where he had over 2,500 yards of total offense in his single season as the starter. This experience gives Garbers and Schlee a possible edge over five-star freshman Donte Moore, one of the top prospects in the 2023 class.

Pick: Moore. Even if Garbers or Schlee gets tapped for the season opener, it's just a matter of time before Moore takes over.

Nebraska

Contenders: Jeff Sims, Casey Thompson.

Sims joined the Cornhuskers this winter after three years as the primary starter at Georgia Tech. The timing is perfect: Nebraska doesn't just have a new coach in Matt Rhule, but last year's starter, Casey Thompson, has been limited this winter and spring following offseason shoulder surgery. While Thompson is no slouch as an athlete, Sims' package of arm strength and elusiveness makes him a great fit in Rhule's scheme.

Pick: Sims. This is hard to call, since Thompson could soon return and leap to the top of the depth chart. But the fresh start provided by Rhule's arrival and the ability to take the majority of snaps with the starting offense this spring makes Sims the current favorite.

Arizona State

Contenders: Trenton Bourguet, Drew Pyne, Jaden Rashada.

A former walk-on, Bourguet made five starts and completed 71.1% of his attempts for the Sun Devils last season. Pyne began the year on the bench at Notre Dame but ascended to the starting lineup due to injury in September, and he ended up throwing for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns before leaving the program in December. The wild card is Rashada, a high-end prospect who originally signed with Florida.

Pick: Pyne. He's more skilled than Bourguet and vastly more experienced than Rashada. But given the low expectations in coach Kenny Dillingham's debut season, don't look for Rashada to spend too much time on the sidelines as the Sun Devils eventually start focusing on 2024 early.

