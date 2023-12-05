Alabama-Georgia SEC championship game drew largest rating for conference title in five years

Alabama’s SEC championship game matchup against Georgia last Saturday had no shortage of implications, with a pair of top-10 teams from two of college football’s most storied programs squaring off for a chance at the College Football Playoff.

Ultimately, those stakes and national relevance drew quite a bit of interest in CBS' final SEC broadcast.

The No. 8 Crimson Tide’s 27-24 victory against the No. 1 Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta averaged 17.52 million viewers on CBS, the network announced Tuesday, making it the most-watched conference championship game on any television network in five years.

That averaged viewership is a 61% increase from last year, when Georgia beat LSU 50-30. This year’s game peaked at 22.35 million viewers. Alabama’s win gave it not only its ninth SEC championship since 2009, but also vaulted it into the fourth and final spot in the playoff, where it will face No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

