Alabama-Georgia Rewind: Best images from the 2021 SEC Championship Game

Tide rolls over Dawgs

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 10 will be a rematch of the SEC Championship Game (when Alabama came in as an underdog and stomped Georgia, 41-24). Will history repeat or will the Dawgs have their day? As we await that answer, let’s take a look back at some of the top shots from December’s matchup…

Alabama color guard watch teams play during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) celebrates his touchdown catch against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Fans cheer during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) scores a touchdown during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) leaves the field after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Alabama won 41-24.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Alabama won 41-24.

