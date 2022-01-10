Alabama-Georgia: FIW staff predictions

The 2021 college football season comes to a close tonight in Indianapolis as it’s a rematch of the SEC championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

Will the Tide roll again or will the Dawgs finally get over the hump?

Will it be another classic like when the two met to conclude the 2017 season?

Here is what the Fighting Irish Wire staff sees happening tonight in Indy:

Geoffrey Clark:

Until the Braves won the World Series this past fall, the one thing that could be counted on of late was the fact that sports teams based in Georgia were not to be trusted to finish the job. Taking that away, however, we have seen this movie before with Alabama far too many times. Every program other than Clemson has failed to figure out what makes Nick Saban’s Tide click when the stakes are raised. I can’t tell you what that is myself because I have no clue, but despite being listed as an underdog, does anyone deep down really have doubts about the Tide?

Prediction: Alabama 45, Georgia 24

Michael Chen:

This was exactly what we all wanted to see right??? An all-SEC College Football Playoff Championship game where their fans, most notably the one’s whose team didn’t make it, can chant about SEC supremacy for yet another year. Sadly, this is the case and we get a rematch of the SEC Championship, where Alabama was a very surprising underdog. In recent memory, the Crimson Tide, or really Nick Saban, have owned the college football world and I don’t see that changing tonight. Give Saban 10 days to game plan for a team and this is over. Sorry Georgia, thanks for playing. The Tide make it back-to-back titles as Bryce Young shows why he’s most likely the number one draft pick in next year’s draft.

Prediction: Alabama 38, Georgia 14

Jeff Feyerer:

I know everyone is pointing to the SEC Title game loss by Georgia as evidence Alabama is clearly the dominant team. But all that was a snapshot in time. In that game, Georgia was able to move the ball and keep Alabama’s run game in check, but it was the two Bulldog turnovers that spelled disaster. Georgia doesn’t usually make mistakes. That day they did and it cost them. The SEC Championship was tied just before halftime. I expect this to be close through. The best thing that could have happened to Georgia was losing that game. Now, they’ve had a month to figure out what they did wrong. Most importantly, let’s remember Alabama is 1-4 against the spread in National Championship games in the playoff era. Georgia is favored by 2.5.

Prediction: Georgia 31 Alabama 30

Nick Shepkowski:

Rematches don’t usually go well for the team that won in the regular season. Notre Dame fans know this from last year against Clemson but its well documented how the regular season loser performs better the second time around. How will Georgia keep their defensive line from being gassed and embarrassed this time around? How do they make up the difference in abilities at quarterback? And how will they get over what seems to be a mental block in terms of putting away Alabama in a game once and for all? I’m not saying it won’t happen – the Red Sox, White Sox, and Cubs have all won World Series in the last 20 years so those blocks eventually get cleared but I can’t talk myself into picking them to finish the job, especially with how bad things ended the first time around.

Prediction: Alabama 34, Georgia 28

Reminder:

