Alabama, Georgia expected to face off in Tuscaloosa for 2024 season

As SEC fans await the 2024 conference opponents to be released, a few noteworthy matchups have found their way to the public’s eye a bit early. One big-time contest will be between the two SEC behemoths, Alabama and Georgia.

According to Chris Low of ESPN, the two programs are expected to meet in the regular season for only the fifth time in two decades. The last time these two programs faced off for a game that wasn’t a championship of some sort was in the 2020 season. The Crimson Tide won that one with a final score of 41-24.

According to Low’s reporting, the 2024 meetup will take place in Tuscaloosa.

The last two meetings between Nick Saban and Kirby Smart were in the same season. Alabama won the 2021 SEC Championship game, but Georgia got the last laugh in the revenge game, which just so happened to be for a national title.

With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, scheduling will be done a bit differently, as divisions will be a thing of the past. However, the set opponents for the future have not yet been made public.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as more SEC news becomes available.

