Alabama-Georgia 'College GameDay' predictions: Who picked Crimson Tide, Bulldogs?

Coach Nick Saban and Alabama football have a chance to earn their best win of the season as they take on undefeated Georgia on Saturday in the SEC championship game.

A week after defeating Auburn on a game-winning touchdown facing fourth-and-31, the No. 8 Crimson Tide (11-1, 8-0 in SEC play) look to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a win over Georgia (12-0, 8-0).

Quarterback Jalen Milroe is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the country, passing for 2,526 yards with 21 touchdowns to six interceptions, along with 439 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. But he'll face one of the best defenses in the country as well as compete directly across from Georgia's Carson Beck, who himself has had a hot hand in recent weeks.

How did ESPN's "College GameDay" predict the game? Here's who Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and Desmond Howard picked between Alabama and Georgia:

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Pat McAfee: Alabama

Theo Von: Georgia

Lee Corso: Georgia

Kirk Herbstreit: Georgia

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'College GameDay' predictions for Alabama-Georgia in SEC championship