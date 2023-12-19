Alabama, Georgia among most-viewed college football teams in 2023, per Nielsen ratings

Although college football is moving further and further away from cable, ratings still matter. So while the Nielsen ratings aren't the end-all-be-all of viewing success, they certainly lay a baseline for some of the most popular teams in the country.

Eleven of the SEC's 14 teams finished the season among the top 32 most-viewed teams, according to numbers Nielsen ratings released by Action Network on Tuesday. No. 4 Alabama (12-1, 8-0 in SEC play) was the most-viewed team in college football, with No. 6 Georgia (12-1, 8-0) at No. 4 among teams with at least five Nielsen-rated games.

Incoming SEC teams Texas and Oklahoma were Nos. 8 and 26, respectively, further bolstering the conference's foothold in the college football world. The top five, in order, features Alabama, Ohio State, Colorado, Georgia and Michigan.

The other SEC teams in the top 32 are Tennessee (No. 6), LSU (No. 12), Auburn (No. 15), Missouri (No. 16), Florida (No. 17), Ole Miss (No. 18), Texas A&M (No. 20), Kentucky (No. 31) and Mississippi State (No. 32). All of the teams in the top 32 pulled in over 2 million viewers per game.

A number of factors go into the ratings, of course. Game accessibility, matchup quality, and fan bases all factor in. But Alabama's 7.12 million over the course of 11 Nielsen-rated games tops second place Ohio State by 1.07 million.

Here's a look at the full list of 32 teams:

Top-viewed teams in 2023 by Nielsen ratings

Viewers are by millions. SEC teams bolded.

Alabama 7.12 (SEC) Ohio State 6.05 (Big Ten) Colorado 6.00 (Pac-12) Georgia 5.90 (SEC) Michigan 5.61 (Big Ten) Tennessee 4.57 (SEC) Oregon 4.43 (Pac-12) Texas 4.26 (Big 12) Florida State 4.16 (ACC) Notre Dame 4.15 (Independent) Washington 4.14 (Pac-12) LSU 3.79 (SEC) USC 3.77 (Pac-12) Penn State 3.66 (Big Ten) Auburn 3.55 (SEC) Missouri 3.25 (SEC) Florida 3.17 (SEC) Ole Miss 2.93 (SEC) Clemson 2.90 (ACC) Texas A&M 2.74 (SEC) Iowa 2.68 (Big Ten) Miami 2.65 (ACC) Duke 2.639 (ACC) Nebraska 2.637 (Big Ten) Utah 2.616 (Pac-12) Oklahoma 2.6153 (Big 12) Navy 2.6152 (AAC) Oregon State 2.44 (Pac-12) Louisville 2.37 (ACC) Washington State 2.15 (Pac-12) Kentucky 2.07 (SEC) Mississippi State 2.01 (SEC)

College football, at its core, is not a battle of conferences. But it shows how the sport's makeup is that the only non-Power Five team in the top 32 (independent Notre Dame notwithstanding) is Navy at No. 27.

Alabama-Georgia in the SEC championship game was the second-highest rated game of the season with 17.52 million viewers, surpassed only by "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan the week before (19.07 million). Again, college football is fighting streaming wars as well, which does (at least slightly) skew the numbers. But when it comes to these ratings, Alabama and Georgia continue to rule the roost in the college football world.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama, Georgia among most-watched college football teams of 2023 season