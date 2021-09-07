Alabama, Georgia ahead of the college football pack in NCAA Re-Rank 1-130

Georgia made a strong push for No. 1 but the top spot still belongs to Alabama in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130.

Georgia comes in at No. 2 after Saturday night's 10-3 smothering of Clemson. But the Crimson Tide stay at No. 1 after demolishing Miami (Fla.) behind a new cast of starters at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

The same five teams round out the top five. Georgia is up three spots. Ohio State moves up one to No. 3. Oklahoma drops to No. 4 after struggling to put away Tulane. And Clemson is down to No. 5 after failing to gain any traction against Georgia's outstanding defense.

There are a few newcomers to the top 25. One is No. 15 UCLA, which sits at 2-0 after beating LSU. Texas debuts at No. 16 after beating Louisiana to start the Steve Sarkisian era in style.

Virginia Tech surges up 34 spots after upsetting North Carolina and taking some heat off of coach Justin Fuente. No. 24 Michigan is up two after beating Western Michigan and Ole Miss comes in at No. 25 after dropping 43 points on Louisville.

The biggest drops in the new 1-130 belong to No. 30 LSU, No. 31 Miami, No. 41 Washington, No. 52 Indiana and No. 66 West Virginia.

There's also a new team at the bottom: Connecticut takes over No. 130 from Louisiana-Monroe after losing 38-28 to Holy Cross.

