Alabama gave Nick Saban a golf-themed birthday celebration

The Halloween birthday man Nick Saban got a golf-themed birthday celebration from Alabama on Thursday.

Saban turned 68 and the festivities — if you want to call the few minutes before Alabama’s team meeting festivities — included a putting green, golf-themed cake and even some toy golf clubs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Golf is Saban’s other sporting passion. When he said he had to get his right hip replaced this spring he noted that he could still play golf with the injury. But he did have to stay off the course a bit after his surgery.

Hopefully Saban took some time to relax and hand out candy to trick-or-treaters Thursday night. With Alabama off on Saturday ahead of its Nov. 9 game against LSU he can afford to slow down for a bit, even if it’s only for his birthday.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

More from Yahoo Sports: