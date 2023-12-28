Alabama’s game by game results in the College Football Playoff
On New Year’s Day, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will make their eighth appearance in the College Football Playoff, the most for any program in the country since its inception in 2014.
Alabama has dominated the college football playoff era and will look to add to its storied tradition with another run in the tournament.
The Crimson Tide’s overall record in the playoff is 9-4 and to reassure you of their dominance in the CFP, seven of the nine wins have come by double digits.
Let’s look at the results of every College Football Playoff game that the Alabama Crimson Tide has participated in.
2014-15 Sugar Bowl
Ohio State 42, Alabama 35
2015-16 Cotton Bowl
Alabama 38, Michigan State 0
2015-16 CFP National Championship
Alabama 45, Clemson 40
2016-17 Peach Bowl
Alabama 24, Washington 7
2016-17 CFP National Championship
Clemson 35, Alabama 31
2017-18 Sugar Bowl
Alabama 24, Clemson 6
2017-18 CFP National Championship
Alabama 26, Georgia 23 (OT)
2018-19 Orange Bowl
Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34
2018-19 CFP National Championship
Clemson 44, Alabama 16
2020-21 Rose Bowl
Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14
2020-21 CFP National Championship
Alabama 52, Ohio State 24
2021-22 Cotton Bowl
Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6
2021-22 CFP National Championship
Georgia 33, Alabama 18
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.