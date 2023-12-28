Alabama’s game by game results in the College Football Playoff

On New Year’s Day, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will make their eighth appearance in the College Football Playoff, the most for any program in the country since its inception in 2014.

Alabama has dominated the college football playoff era and will look to add to its storied tradition with another run in the tournament.

The Crimson Tide’s overall record in the playoff is 9-4 and to reassure you of their dominance in the CFP, seven of the nine wins have come by double digits.

Let’s look at the results of every College Football Playoff game that the Alabama Crimson Tide has participated in.

2014-15 Sugar Bowl

Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State 42, Alabama 35

2015-16 Cotton Bowl

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama 38, Michigan State 0

2015-16 CFP National Championship

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama 45, Clemson 40

2016-17 Peach Bowl

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama 24, Washington 7

2016-17 CFP National Championship

Mickey Welsh

Clemson 35, Alabama 31

2017-18 Sugar Bowl

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama 24, Clemson 6

2017-18 CFP National Championship

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama 26, Georgia 23 (OT)

2018-19 Orange Bowl

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34

2018-19 CFP National Championship

Syndication: Montgomery

Clemson 44, Alabama 16

2020-21 Rose Bowl

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14

2020-21 CFP National Championship

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama 52, Ohio State 24

2021-22 Cotton Bowl

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

2021-22 CFP National Championship

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire