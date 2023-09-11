In the Alabama game, did Texas find a cure for what has ailed its deep passing game?

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy hauls in a long touchdown pass from Quinn Ewers during Saturday's 34-24 win over Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. After struggling with his deep throws throughout last season, Ewers connected on two long-distance passes against the Crimson Tide.

Texas freshman receiver Johntay Cook II knew it.

As a Quinn Ewers pass sailed downfield and over his head during the first half of Saturday night's game at Alabama, Cook immediately threw his arms up to celebrate. That football would eventually nestle its way into the arms of a diving Xavier Worthy, who beat Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs into the end zone.

Touchdown, Texas.

On X, a Texas fan compared a screen grab of Cook's celebration to a famed photo of former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade raising his arms in a similar fashion before LeBron James completed a fast-break dunk during a 2010 NBA game.

"It was a cool moment," said Worthy, who was credited with a 44-yard touchdown catch. "We talked about it during our meetings before the game. We said this was going to be a play, if we get this coverage, we're going to score on it. The fact that we knew that we got the coverage and he just threw his hands up when the ball was released, it was cool."

Later in a 34-24 win, Texas scored again when Adonai Mitchell hauled in a 39-yard pass from Ewers. That gave Texas two deep touchdown passes on the day, and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders also picked up 50 yards on a play in which he weaved through the Alabama defense after snagging a midrange toss.

When it comes to the Texas offense, the downfield passing game was a much-discussed topic this offseason. Ewers and his receivers struggled to hit on deep passes throughout the 2022 season, and the quarterback's only 40-yard touchdown pass was caught by Bijan Robinson on a play in which the running back got open after he snuck undetected out of the backfield and caught the football less than 10 yards away from the line of scrimmage.

Ewers went 0-for-4 on the deep shots that he took in UT's season opener against Rice, and he had a misfire or two among his 38 pass attempts in Tuscaloosa. But the quarterback was able to breathe easier following those aforementioned connections with Worthy and Mitchell.

"It's awesome," Ewers said after the game. "Connecting on those deep balls, especially when they're touchdowns, it's huge. Hopefully we can keep on hitting those and see what happens."

During his postgame press conference on Saturday night, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian joked with reporters that "hopefully you guys don't ask me about (the deep passing game) for awhile." Not quite. Two days later at UT's weekly media availability, Sarkisian was asked about what went right on those long completions.

Sarkisian said it helped that Texas got the looks from Alabama's defense that it wanted on those plays. The coach also assessed that the receivers' route-running had improved, which Worthy said was a point of emphasis from assistant coach Chris Jackson after the Rice game.

Once a collegiate shortstop, Sarkisian then used a baseball analogy. He noted that Ewers got a lot of air under both of his downfield passes to Worthy and Mitchell. Sarkisian explained that it's harder for receivers to adjust to flat passes that are rifled down the field.

"It's like playing centerfield and the ball is hit to deep left-center," Sarkisian said. "The flatter the ball, the tougher it is to gauge that angle. The higher the ball, the better they can gauge it and go track it and go make that play."

Ewers drew the same conclusions as Sarkisian and said that "I definitely needed to add height (on my passes)." As a receiver, Worthy echoed those sentiments.

"It's important, especially with me being a fast receiver," Worthy said. "Just putting air on it and letting me run under it, I feel like that's probably like one of the best throws I could get out of a quarterback."

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell celebrates a touchdown catch against Alabama. Through his first two games, the Georgia transfer already has three touchdown catches.

Were those two deep passes at Alabama an aberration or a sign of things to come for the UT offense? The Longhorns will probably find out sooner rather than later.

Texas is set to host Wyoming on Saturday night. Texas (2-0) is now ranked fourth in the Associated Press poll. Wyoming, which opened its season with wins over Texas Tech and Portland State, appeared on one AP ballot this week.

Led by linebacker Easton Gibbs, the Mountain West Conference's preseason defensive player of the year, Wyoming is allowing 25 points per game this season. Wyoming did give up 338 passing yards to Texas Tech's Tyler Shough two weeks ago, but the Cowboys haven't surrendered a 40-yard touchdown pass in any of their last 10 games.

Saturday's game

Wyoming (2-0) at No. 4 Texas (2-0), 7 p.m., LHN, 1300

