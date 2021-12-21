Alabama gains a HUGE transfer in former Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs

The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away. That’s been the story ever since the NCAA debuted the transfer portal in 2018.

Some programs are hit much harder than others, but even Alabama has lost some quality athletes to the portal, including DB Marcus Banks.

This time, things work out very well for the Crimson Tide in their quest to put together yet another championship-caliber program. It was announced that former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs is transferring to Alabama.

Jase McClellan, Trey Sanders, Camar Wheaton and Roydell Williams will return next season, but Gibbs could emerge as the starter. He is good enough to be one of the best running backs in the SEC next season, but most likely 2023.

