Alabama gains some ground in latest MBB AP Top 25 Poll

Layne Gerbig
·2 min read

With a win over a ranked Tennessee Vols team in the last outing, the Crimson Tide is gaining ground in the AP Poll this week after seeing a sharp decline in their position begin a couple of weeks ago.

Nate Oats and his Alabama men’s basketball team have elevated to as high as No. 5 this season. However, after losses to Memphis and Davidson the Crimson Tide lost a considerable amount of support among the voters and descended down to No. 19 just last week.

Now, this Alabama team finds itself at No. 15 as conference play gets going. Plenty of tough tests remain on the schedule, but the Tide has the weapons to cause some serious damage in SEC play.

AP Top 25

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Baylor (61)

13-0

1,525

1

2

Duke

11-1

1,447

2

3

Purdue

12-1

1,376

3

4

Gonzaga

11-2

1,314

4

5

UCLA

8-1

1,287

5

6

Kansas

11-1

1,237

6

7

USC

12-0

1,015

7

8

Arizona

11-1

1,013

9

9

Auburn

12-1

976

11

10

Michigan State

12-2

934

10

11

Iowa State

12-1

896

8

12

Houston

12-2

849

12

13

Ohio State

9-2

819

13

14

Texas

11-2

640

17

15

Alabama

10-3

589

19

16

Providence

13-1

560

21

16

Kentucky

11-2

560

18

18

Tennessee

9-3

519

14

19

Villanova

9-4

437

22

20

Colorado State

10-0

386

20

21

LSU

12-1

371

16

22

Xavier

11-2

270

23

23

Wisconsin

10-2

221

24

24

Seton Hall

9-3

174

15

25

Texas Tech

10-2

142

25

Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.

