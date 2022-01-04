Alabama gains some ground in latest MBB AP Top 25 Poll
With a win over a ranked Tennessee Vols team in the last outing, the Crimson Tide is gaining ground in the AP Poll this week after seeing a sharp decline in their position begin a couple of weeks ago.
Nate Oats and his Alabama men’s basketball team have elevated to as high as No. 5 this season. However, after losses to Memphis and Davidson the Crimson Tide lost a considerable amount of support among the voters and descended down to No. 19 just last week.
Now, this Alabama team finds itself at No. 15 as conference play gets going. Plenty of tough tests remain on the schedule, but the Tide has the weapons to cause some serious damage in SEC play.
AP Top 25
RANK
TEAM
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Baylor (61)
13-0
1,525
1
2
Duke
11-1
1,447
2
3
Purdue
12-1
1,376
3
4
Gonzaga
11-2
1,314
4
5
UCLA
8-1
1,287
5
6
Kansas
11-1
1,237
6
7
12-0
1,015
7
8
Arizona
11-1
1,013
9
9
12-1
976
11
10
12-2
934
10
11
Iowa State
12-1
896
8
12
Houston
12-2
849
12
13
9-2
819
13
14
11-2
640
17
15
Alabama
10-3
589
19
16
Providence
13-1
560
21
16
Kentucky
11-2
560
18
18
9-3
519
14
19
Villanova
9-4
437
22
20
Colorado State
10-0
386
20
21
12-1
371
16
22
Xavier
11-2
270
23
23
10-2
221
24
24
Seton Hall
9-3
174
15
25
Texas Tech
10-2
142
25
Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.
Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!
