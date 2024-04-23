Alabama G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. announces his return to Alabama in 2024-25

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team received some great news this morning as guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. announced his decision to use his final year of eligibility to return to Alabama next season. It still depends on who else comes back to the team and who Oats can land via the transfer portal, but Wrightsell will more than likely be a full-time starter next season after starting just 12 of 31 games in the 2023-2024 season.

Wrightsell dealt with a plethora of injuries all season long as he missed six games, but he was without question one of the most impactful players on the Crimson Tide roster. Despite never being fully healthy, Wrightsell was still able to average 8.9 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game and in fact, he scored at least 10 points in 10 games for Alabama last year. Alabama was 10-0 in those contests.

After spending his first three seasons with Cal State Fullerton, there was a bit of an adjustment period to playing in Alabama’s up-tempo offense. However, come tournament time, he was as valuable as anyone not named Mark Sears or Grant Nelson.

Let’s run it back!! pic.twitter.com/jwrTT21iQp — Latrell Wrightsell Jr (@LJWrightsell) April 23, 2024

