Alabama freshman safety Caleb Downs named Defensive Player of the Year by USA TODAY HSSA

It’s not easy to become a starting defensive player on Nick Saban’s Alabama teams. It’s even harder to make it as a true freshman. Well, safety Caleb Downs appears poised to do it for the 2023 season.

Downs is originally from Hoschton, Georgia and joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect and the highest-rated safety recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports.

While he’s expected to start Week 1 for Alabama, he was recently recognized for what he did on the field back in high school.

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards named Downs the 2023 Defensive Football Player of the Year.

The 2023 USA TODAY HSSA National Defensive Football Player of the Year, Caleb Downs‼️ Mill Creek High School

Hoschton, GA

#usatodayhssa #highschoolsportsawards #highschoolsports #football pic.twitter.com/13UfNFZCW5 — USA TODAY High School Sports Awards (@hssportsawards) August 3, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Downs and other Alabama players as the 2023 college football season approaches.

