Alabama freshman and No.1 quarterback in the 2024 class enters the transfer portal

After legendary head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement, the Alabama football program is dealing with serious fallout.

The latest news is arguably the biggest we’ve heard since former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer was named the new head coach of the Crimson Tide. As we’ve seen, players have been entering the transfer portal left and right following Saban’s departure, with the latest being freshman quarterback Julian Sayin in the process of entering the transfer portal.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, Sayin was the No.1 quarterback in the 2024 class and the No.5 overall player. Just like that, the Crimson Tide lose a major piece of their future.

DeBoer has a lot of work to do to keep Alabama in the powerhouse conversation.

Sources: Alabama freshman quarterback Julian Sayin, the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024, intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Sayin is expected to initiate the transfer process on Friday, per sources. pic.twitter.com/TVpwQth7ic — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2024

