Alabama freshman Kadyn Proctor is improving, and at just the right time for UA | Goodbread

Under an Alabama football rule against freshmen speaking with media, Kadyn Proctor won't be talking about his performance against LSU on Saturday.

But it spoke quite a bit on its own.

Alabama's young left tackle, a primary subject of criticism of the Crimson Tide's offensive line early in the season, was named a Player of the Week by the UA coaching staff for the first time. And if you haven't noticed, his platoon with Elijah Pritchett has disappeared the last two games against LSU and Tennessee.

The freshman played his best game yet, and for Alabama, the improvement couldn't have come with better timing. Alabama travels to Kentucky on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) with a chance to clinch the SEC West title.

"He's playing better, he's got more confidence, I think he knows what to do," coach Nick Saban said Wednesday. "(Previously) he was apprehensive about doing what he was supposed to do even when he knew what he was supposed to do. I think all that comes with confidence. It's like young guys at any position, they don't want to make a call because they don't want to be wrong. But when you get experienced and gain confidence, which you do by making mistakes and learning from them. He's continuing to progress and continuing to improve."

There's more progress needed still, but the only sack Proctor allowed against LSU was more the result of indecisiveness by Milroe, and there's been a fairly sharp uptick in his run blocking during Alabama's wins over Tennessee and LSU. He also hasn't been penalized for three consecutive games. Against the Volunteers and Tigers, Proctor posted his best two overall grades of the season, per Pro Football Focus.

Between center Seth McLaughlin's progress with shotgun snap accuracy and right guard Jaeden Roberts solidifying an interior spot, continued improvement by Proctor could be a final puzzle piece for an offensive line that struggled mightily in September.

Milroe's challenge

In his first year as a starter, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe hasn't thrown many dump-offs to his running backs, preferring instead to let deeper routes develop and using his legs to avoid pressure. Kentucky's defense, however, figures to force that issue.

"They play a lot of zone on defense, and they do a good job of matching patterns. They always try … to play deep to short, which makes you be patient when you throw the ball and check it down," Saban said.

A year ago, RB Jahmyr Gibbs led the team in catches (44), while this year, Jase McClellan's 11 receptions leads all Alabama running backs. If Milroe is successful with well-timed check-down throws to running backs against the Wildcats, consider it the next positive sign in his development.

Around the SEC

A share of the CFP revenue pool, and much better bowl swag for players, could be on the line Saturday when Tennessee visits Missouri (2:30p.m. CT, CBS). That's because the winner will still be alive for a New Years Six Bowl bid, and the loser almost certainly won't be. … Mississippi State visits Texas A&M Saturday. And the 12th man might as well play all-time quarterback. … The Goodspread SEC Pick of the Week rang the cash register again last week with Jacksonville State +15.5 at South Carolina. This week, we'll stay right there in Columbia with the SC-Vanderbilt total (under 58). Season: 8-1-1. All-time: 18-4-1.

