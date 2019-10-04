Alabama freshman Juwan Gary to miss season with knee injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) -- Alabama freshman forward Juwan Gary is expected to miss the season with a knee injury.

The school said in a statement Friday that Gary had successful surgery on his right knee Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery.

The four-star prospect is the Crimson Tide's second newcomer to go down with a preseason injury. Junior college forward James Rojas also sustained a knee injury and is expected to miss the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gary was ranked by ESPN.com as the No. 64 player in his recruiting class and the 12th-best small forward.

He averaged 25 points last season at Liberty Heights High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Alabama is led by first-year coach Nate Oats.