Alabama freshman forward Jarin Stevenson declares for 2024 NBA draft

Although he has yet to make an official public announcement, Alabama Crimson Tide freshman forward Jarin Stevenson has declared for the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Stevenson, along with other prospects has one month to go through the NBA draft process before having to decide to whether or not to remain in the draft or return to college.

Stevenson put together his best performance of the season in the Crimson Tide’s first-ever Elite Eight win over Clemson, where he scored a season-high 19 points while converting a season-best five 3-pointers. He played in all 37 of Alabama’s games this past season and made five starts during SEC play. The true freshman averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.

NEWS: Alabama freshman PF Jarin Stevenson has entered his name into the 2024 NBA Draft👀https://t.co/5FtOU6Ux1g pic.twitter.com/uOtthYFqxA — On3 (@On3sports) April 30, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Stevenson as he goes through the NBA draft process and will provide updates as they become available.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire