Alabama Freshman All-American Enters the Transfer Portal

Clemson fans are thrilled that Dabo Swinney remains their head coach following the retirement of Nick Saban, while Alabama deals with many departures as a new head coach takes over.

Former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer is the new Crimson Tide head coach and will head into the next season without a lot of key players from their 2023 team. The most recent loss is a huge one.

According to reports from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, freshman All-American standout Caleb Downs is entering the transfer portal. A massive loss for the program, Downs enters the transfer portal as one of, if not the best, defender available.

There is no telling where Downs will land, but wherever he goes, he is getting a star.

Source: Alabama freshman All-American safety Caleb Downs is starting the process of entering the NCAA transfer portal. He was one of the country’s top freshman in 2023 and looms as a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/u7Fe9bLxSD — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 17, 2024

