Alabama forward Juwan Gary has entered the NCAA transfer portal

Alabama redshirt sophomore forward Juwan Gary has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Gary is the fourth member of the Crimson Tide to enter the portal this offseason. Gary will be joining former teammates Jusaun Holt, Jaden Quinerly, Keon Ambrose-Hylton, and Alex Tchikou in the portal.

Gary came to Tuscaloosa as a four-star prospect and a top 100 player hailing from the state of South Carolina. Gary missed his entire freshman season with an ACL injury and would go on to mostly come off the bench for the Tide over his next two seasons in Tuscaloosa. Gary averaged 6.5 points per game this past season with the Tide.

Head coach Nate Oats has had quite the roster turnover this offseason as he looks to build his own brand of basketball at the Capstone.

