Alabama forward James Rojas announces transfer destination

Nate Oats is entering his fourth season as the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Alabama. To say that this offseason has been active would be an understatement. The amount of roster turnover that Oats and the Tide have faced has been enormous.

Several players who were eligible to return to Tuscaloosa have either chosen to try their chances at the next level or simply enter into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

One such player was forward James Rojas. Less than a week ago Rojas decided to enter the transfer portal and now the New York native has made his decision on where he will play for his final season at the collegiate level.

On Sunday afternoon Rojas announced his intentions to transfer to Wichita State of The American Conference.

Rojas announced his decision via his Instagram account.

Rojas averaged 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season for the Crimson Tide.

