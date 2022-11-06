Alabama forces overtime at LSU with field goal

Death Valley has become a cauldron of tension.

LSU and Alabama headed to overtime on Saturday when Will Reichard kicked his fourth field goal of the game with 21 seconds left.

Reichard’s kick barely made it over the crossbar but it did and the game was tied at 24.

Since 2005, this would be the fifth – FIFTH – overtime game between LSU and Alabama. The teams split the previous four. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 6, 2022

On a previous touchdown, Alabama went for a 2-point conversion to try an push its lead to 6. It failed and the late field goal was for the tie rather than a possible win if the Tide had kicked a PAT.

WILL REICHARDDDDDD!!!!@WillReichard 4th Q: Bama 24 | LSU 24 pic.twitter.com/bmd22xPxZZ — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 6, 2022

Yes, yes, hindsight is 20/20.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire