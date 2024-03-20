What Alabama football's Terrion Arnold talked about with Miss Terry Saban on Pro Day Facetime call

Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban and wife Miss Terry Saban may not have been in attendance for Alabama football's Pro Day on Wednesday, but Miss Terry still made her presence felt.

Speaking to the media, former Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold, who is preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft, said he received a FaceTime call from Miss Terry at Pro Day.

"She told me, she said 'Terrion, I'm sorry I couldn't come, but one thing about it, I love you, I love you,'" Arnold said to the media..

Despite Nick and Miss Terry not being in Tuscaloosa for Pro Day, their daughter, Kristen Saban, was in attendance in support of Arnold, whom Saban calls 'her brother.'

"For the first time ever, I'll be attending Pro Day tomorrow to watch my brother," Saban said in a post on X on Tuesday night. "So grateful for his invitation and can't wait to watch him shine! Go get it, 3!"

For the first time ever, I’ll be attending Pro Day tomorrow to watch my brother @ArnoldTerrion - so grateful for his invitation and can’t wait to watch him shine! Go get it, 3! ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/FbWtTMrNC0 — Kristen Saban (@thekristensaban) March 19, 2024

The support shown by the Saban family, specifically with Kristen's presence at Pro Day, meant everything to him and the team, Arnold said.

"With Kristen being here, it meant the world to me," Arnold said. "I call her my sister ... I know (she's) here to support me, support the guys, but that means everything to us. It's really a true family, it just speaks to how it is here."

Arnold is a projected first round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, which is being held from April 25-April 27 in Detroit, Michigan.

