Alabama football's Terrion Arnold ruled out vs. Tennessee with upper-body injury

Alabama football starting cornerback Terrion Arnold has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against Tennessee with an upper-body injury, after being spotted in street clothes on the sideline in the second half of Saturday's game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Arnold, a sophomore from Tallahassee, Florida, has been one of Alabama's primary defensive players this season starting opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry in the defensive backfield.

Arnold has recorded 36 tackles, a sack and an interception for the Crimson Tide so far this season.

The exact nature of the injury is unknown. His status should be updated after the game.

Through three quarters, Alabama's defense had allowed 197 passing yards to Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton on 20-of-27 passing. Milton threw two touchdown passes in the first half.

Alabama trailed 20-7 at halftime but surged back after intermission to take a 240-20 lead going into the fourth quarter of the SEC contest.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football's Terrion Arnold ruled out vs. Tennessee with injury