Can Alabama football's snapping issue be fixed? Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe discuss

Snapping issues have popped up far too often this season for the Alabama football offense.

In the first game of the season, a low snap that quarterback Jalen Milroe had to recover resulted in a touchdown. The play broke down, and he scampered for a running score. But more often than not, the low or off-target snaps have hurt more than helped.

Take the Mississippi State game, for example. On a third down early in the game, a snap from center Seth McLaughlin flew back at Milroe when the signal caller wasn't even looking. Alabama couldn't convert as a result.

"I take full ownership of that," Milroe said. "I should be more vocal, more loud."

Sure, maybe the loud cowbell-filled stadium affected that play, but it's just the latest snap debacle that has popped up far too often through the first five games. It's something No. 10 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) needs to fix before its latest SEC road trip this Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) as Nick Saban's team faces Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

"We’ve got to have just a little bit better focus on the importance of the snap," Saban said. "This has been a pretty consistent issue. It makes it hard for the quarterback to be able to function when he doesn’t have a dependable snap to deal with, whether he’s faking, whether it’s a play action pass, whether he’s trying to read coverage, because you’ve got to take your eyes off what you want to be looking at to be able to catch the ball."

Milroe said he and McLaughlin would get together about the snapping issue, but Milroe added it's not something to worry about.

"We’re going to build, grow from it and learn from it," Milroe said.

Saban didn't offer up much else in the solution department when speaking on it, other than striking a similar tone to Milroe.

"That’s something we’ve been working on and certainly need to continue to work on it and improve, no question," Saban said.

So far, the snapping problem has not completely derailed Alabama. But in tight games, a bad snap resulting in a failed play, or worse, a turnover, will only hurt the Crimson Tide and could be the difference maker in a game.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe address snapping problem