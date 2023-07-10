Alabama football's representatives alongside Nick Saban at SEC Media Days announced

Alabama football's participants for SEC Media Days 2023 have been announced.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Dallas Turner and JC Latham will represent the Crimson Tide alongside Nick Saban in Nashville on Wednesday, July 19.

Alabama will be part of the morning session set to be held at the Nashville Grand Hyatt.

McKinstry, Turner and Latham are all heading into their third seasons with the Crimson Tide as juniors.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Players who will represent Tide at SEC Media Days