What Alabama football's Nick Saban said about injury status of Malachi Moore, CJ Dippre

Two injured Alabama football starters — DB Malachi Moore and TE CJ Dippre — still aren't certain to play against rival Tennessee on Saturday. But both are back to practice, a strong sign that they could be back on the field.

"Both guys have practiced. I think if they continue to progress like they have, they've got a good chance to play. But nobody can predict that right now," Saban said.

Dippre was injured in Alabama's win over Arkansas last week. Moore came off the field with an ankle injury in Alabama's win over Texas A&M the previous week, and did not play against Arkansas.

Despite two injuries, Moore has been one of the top performers on Alabama's defense this season with 29 tackles, four for losses, an interception and a pass breakup. He was also hurt in Alabama's win over Middle Tennessee State, but played the next week against Texas.

Dippre, a transfer from Maryland, has caught five passes for 104 yards.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama's Nick Saban updates injury status of Malachi Moore, CJ Dippre