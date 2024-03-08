Alabama football's Nick Saban invited to Ted Cruz college football roundtable aimed at NIL

Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban on Friday was announced as one of several invitees to participate in a bipartisan roundtable aimed at codifying NIL regulations in college football.

The roundtable, hosted by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is set to take place on Tuesday. Per a release from Cruz's office, the discussion will feature "some of the biggest names in college sports" and will focus on the "urgent need for Congress to find consensus and pass bipartisan legislation to codify name, image and likeness (NIL) rights for student-athletes."

Cruz released draft legislation on codifying NIL regulations in August 2023 that, among other items, aims to prohibit the restriction of student-athletes' NIL rights while creating a national standard form contract for NIL agreements.

REQUIRED READING: Nick Saban voices frustration after Alabama retirement: 'What we have now is not college football'

Saban, who retired as Alabama football's coach on Jan. 10, is one of several notable names invited to attend the roundtable, including Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne. The full list of invitees include:

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Sen. Jerry Morgan, R-Kan.

Retired Alabama football coach Nick Saban

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips

TCU women's basketball player Haley Cavinder

Former Miami women's basketball player Hanna Cavinder

The Collective Association president Russell White

NIL attorney Darren Heitner

Nick Saban comments on college football

Saban has spoken at length about the state of college football since his retirement. In an interview with ESPN on Feb. 22, the retired Alabama coach said he wants to “help any way I can” to improve college football, adding that "what we have now is not college football — not college football as we know it.”

Added Saban:

“What you have now isn't name, image and likeness,” he said. “A collective has nothing to do with name, image and likeness.

"Just like an NFL player has a contract or a coach has a contract, something in place so you don't have all this raiding of rosters and mass movement. I wonder what fans are going to say when they don't even know the team from year to year because there's no development of teams, just bringing in new players every year."

REQUIRED READING: How NIL played into Nick Saban's retirement: 'Maybe this doesn't work anymore'

Saban further reiterated those comments in a Wednesday piece by ESPN detailing his retirement and hiring of successor Kalen DeBoer. Speaking to ESPN's Chris Low, Saban mentioned how 70-80% of the players he spoke with after the Rose Bowl not only wanted assurances they would play in 2024, but also wanted to know how much they would be paid to remain at Alabama.

"I thought we could have a hell of a team next year, and then maybe 70 or 80% of the players you talk to, all they want to know is two things: What assurances do I have that I'm going to play because they're thinking about transferring, and how much are you going to pay me?" Saban said. "Our program here was always built on how much value can we create for your future and your personal development, academic success in graduating and developing an NFL career on the field.

"So I'm saying to myself, 'Maybe this doesn't work anymore, that the goals and aspirations are just different and that it's all about how much money can I make as a college player?' I'm not saying that's bad," Saban said. "I'm not saying it's wrong, I'm just saying that's never been what we were all about, and it's not why we had success through the years."

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Former Alabama coach Nick Saban invited to Ted Cruz NIL roundtable