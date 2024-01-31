Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer speaks to how Washington transfers can help Jalen Milroe

MOBILE — Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer brought in three of his former players at Washington as transfers, and the presence of all three of them can help the Crimson Tide's incumbent starting quarterback, Jalen Milroe, with understanding a new offense.

By the positions they play — quarterback Austin Mack, center Parker Brailsford and wide receiver Germie Bernard — each can offer Milroe some valuable perspective ahead of DeBoer's first spring practice.

"From a staff standpoint, we're really looking forward to next week, to be in and around our guys, spending a lot of time with the team back on campus. But those that have come with us from Washington, they certainly have an understanding of the system, what certain concepts are called, how we teach them," DeBoer said Wednesday at the Reese's Senior Bowl. "So hopefully back on campus they're picking up on those things with Jalen, and Austin (Mack). As well as having a center like Parker who knows all the calls, we can hit the ground running here next week when it comes to installing offense and systems."

Alabama fans will get their first chance to see the system DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb install at the annual A-Day game on April 13.

Brailsford was a second-team All-Pac-12 center, while Bernard caught 34 passes at UW last year. Mack was a freshman quarterback who didn't see playing time, but has spent plenty of time with Grubb.

