Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer catches first portal gut punch: Caleb Downs | Goodbread

In boxing, the worst moment to get caught by a body shot is at the end of an exhale.

Not even the most aggressive regimen of daily sit-ups can prepare the fighter for it. A single punch to the gut in just the right place, at just the wrong instant, completely knocks the wind out of the unfortunate combatant.

It's debilitating. It's why fighters will often go to a knee, volunteering for the cost to scorecards, just to reset their breathing.

And new Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer just took one.

Crimson Tide safety Caleb Downs, the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year, intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per reports. That doesn't quite yet mean he's lost to Alabama, as players can always change their minds, either before or after they're formally in the portal. UA offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett, as an example, put one foot in the portal then pulled it back just last month. But Downs' decision represents something far bigger than the average portal disappearance.

At this point, readers in search of sugar-coating should head for their nearest feel-good message board.

Downs is a core talent on the Alabama roster. Last fall, a year removed from high school, he stepped into the starting lineup of an SEC championship team at a highly demanding position and led the Crimson Tide in tackles with 107. He's easily one of UA's best five players, probably one of its best three – and if you put him at No. 1, I wouldn't argue.

Contrast that to the caliber of player Alabama more commonly loses to the portal: second- and third-string players who can command neither playing time nor the NIL money they think awaits them elsewhere. From a strength-of-roster standpoint, a transfer can sometimes even be addition by subtraction at Alabama.

The loss of Downs would be gut punch by subtraction.

If scuttlebutt proves true, Downs will eventually end up at Georgia to rejoin former Alabama secondary coach Travaris Robinson, who UGA coach Kirby Smart recently hired as co-defensive coordinator. Downs is a Georgia native who strongly considered the Bulldogs, and the coach who recruited him − Dell McGee − is still there as well. From the Crimson Tide's standpoint, Georgia would be the worst of all possible destinations for Downs; the very school it's battled the last several years for supremacy in the SEC. And not exactly how DeBoer's new defensive coordinator, former South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack, wanted to get started for his first day on the job.

There's a lot for DeBoer to build in the coming weeks: a new coaching staff, a new culture, and new infrastructure when it comes to both people (support staff, donors, recruits) and policy (team rules, NIL, offseason workouts).

How much of the 2024 roster he'll have to build (err, rebuild) is an ongoing question. But there's no question about this: Downs' exit would be the single most damaging transfer loss Alabama's had since the portal was invented in 2018, and if he landed at Georgia the impact would be felt from the opposite sideline as early as Sept. 28, when the Crimson Tide hosts the Bulldogs in a rematch of last month's SEC title game.

That's not just a gut punch. It's a gut punch on an exhale.

It's no judgment on DeBoer, who, in keeping with the analogy, hasn't even had time to finish lacing up his gloves. But if his 2024 roster is going to remain a threat to win college football's toughest conference, his first punch should come hard.

And soon.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer catches 1st portal gut punch in Downs