Alabama football receiver John Metchie III injured his left knee during the second quarter of the SEC Championship Game and did not return.

He fell down during a cutback on a route when Bryce Young scrambled for a first down. He grabbed his knee and had to be helped off the field.

After the game, Nick Saban said Metchie is "probably going to be out now."

"We have a couple other guys that may be injured," Saban said. "It creates a lot of opportunity for a lot of other players. Hopefully, we'll be able to get them to step up."

Metchie and trainers started to the locker room but stopped to watch Alabama finish the drive with a Young rushing touchdown. After the score, Metchie went into the locker room with under 30 seconds to go in the half.

After the game ESPN reported that Alabama fears it could be a torn ACL.

For the season Metchie as caught 90 passes for 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns. During the SEC Championship game, he had six catches for 97 yards and one score.

BRYCE YOUNG: Alabama QB Bryce Young already had Heisman Trophy moment. Now he's had a Heisman game.

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP: The empire strikes back: Alabama football bullies Georgia to win SEC Championship Game

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban updates injury status of John Metchie III after SEC Championship Game