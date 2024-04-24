Alabama football's James Brockermeyer enters transfer portal

Alabama football center James Brockermeyer has entered the transfer portal with a do-not contact tag, The Tuscaloosa News has learned.

Brockermeyer spent the past three seasons with the Crimson Tide in a reserve role but he started at center for the A-Day game and was in competition for the starting spot in 2024.

He was competing with Parker Brailsford, the Washington transfer who followed new coach Kalen DeBoer from Seattle. Brailsford, however, missed a good portion of the spring dealing with "non-football related things," DeBoer said. Brailsford did not participate in the A-Day game.

"He will be with us here sooner than later," DeBoer said of Brailsford. "He's doing all the things to make sure he's ready to go."

Alabama is looking for a replacement for starting center Seth McLaughlin, who left via the transfer portal earlier in 2024 to join Ohio State.

The transfer portal will close at the end of the month. Alabama might look to still add some offensive line depth, and that was the case even before Brockermeyer's decision.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

KALEN DEBOER: Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about the new Alabama football coach

CHASE GOODBREAD: How Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer held a Nick Saban signing class together | Goodbread

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: James Brockermeyer: Alabama football center enters transfer portal