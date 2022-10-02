Alabama football's Jalen Milroe shares advice he got from Bryce Young
Jalen Milroe discussed his role in filling in for Bryce Young to help Alabama football beat Arkansas 49-26.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A week after suffering their first loss of the season, the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back at home for a tussle against the No.
Hear what Alabama head coach Nick Saban had to say after the Crimson Tide's 49-26 win over Arkansas.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Alabama’s win over Arkansas, and debate how much trouble the Tide will be in going forward if Bryce Young’s injury keeps him out for a few weeks.
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year. Bradshaw said on ''Fox NFL Sunday'' that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery. ''As of today, I am bladder cancer free,'' Bradshaw said.
UNC’s offense, which rolled up more than 500 yards and 40-plus points against the Hokies, was better supported on Saturday. “Defensively, we saw a game where we’d been seeing quarters,” Mack Brown said. “And they put a whole game together.”
Two second-half fumbles loomed large, and No. 7 Kentucky dropped its first game of the season at No. 14 Ole Miss. Check out all of the highlights.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
Coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano drew unsportsmanlike penalties following a heated exchange in the fourth of Ohio State's 49-10 win over Rutgers.