Alabama football's George Teague coming home, but it hasn't been awhile | Goodbread

Perhaps George Teague is a perfect fit as grand marshal of Saturday's Alabama Homecoming parade, because the former Crimson Tide star defensive back comes home all the time. Homecoming might be the attraction that draws former players and alumni back to Tuscaloosa for the first time in years, even decades, but Teague has always come back.

Now the athletics director at John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas, Teague came back for most of last year's home games and regularly returns for at least a couple of them a year. He even maintains UA's George Teague Family Endowed Scholarship.

He knows Tuscaloosa well.

Homecoming parades? Not so much.

Asked whether, as grand marshal, he must walk the three-mile parade or if he can ride a float, Teague joked that he might not have asked enough questions.

"Maybe I should've told them about them about this bad back and that sciatic nerve if I've got to walk a long way," the 52-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick said with a laugh. "That won't work."

Truth is, he's asked a lot of questions, because as a college player he never exposed to Homecoming traditions like bonfires, pep rallies and parades. Teague was best-known at Alabama for what came to be known as "the greatest play that never was" – a come-from-behind strip of Miami Hurricanes WR Lamar Thomas in the 1992 national championship game. Though the turnover was wiped out on an Alabama penalty, it nevertheless cost UM a touchdown in a 34-13 loss, because were it not for Teague catching up with Thomas and ripping the ball from his right hand, the Hurricanes would have declined the penalty and taken Thomas' would-be touchdown.

Teague said that 1992 team has remained close, even if in smaller groups. He's naturally stayed in touch more with defensive backs such as Antonio Langham and Sam Shade.

As for this year's team, Teague said he's been pleasantly surprised.

"I was cautiously optimistic (before the season), because nobody was sure what the quarterback situation would be. But they're finding a way to win games," Teague said. "The last game, it looked like Texas A&M challenged (Jalen) Milroe to throw the ball, and when he lit the board up for 300 yards, I think that'll make some people think, 'OK maybe this guy is better than we think he is'."

This year's parade will begin at 7 a.m. at Coleman Coliseum and proceed to downtown Tuscaloosa, reversing it's usual path. The early start correlates to the Crimson Tide's 11 a.m. kickoff against Arkansas.

Teague will be back again soon enough, but this trip will be different.

"I was floored. I didn't know where it came from," he added. "It was definitely an honor to receive that call, and it wasn't hard to accept."

"The best way to do that would be to text it to them, so they can read it on their phones. Sometimes they don’t listen, but if you text it to them, they’ll read it. That might be a new technique that we try. We’ll text them what they’re supposed to do on the field, they’ll probably get it then." – UA coach Nick Saban on whether players will be prepared for the possibility of a solar eclipse during the Arkansas game on Saturday.

Around The SEC

Something will have to give in Baton Rouge on Saturday when Auburn's defense, ranked 25th in the nation and the glue for the team's 3-2 start, clashes with LSU's unstoppable offense (548 yards per game). To stay in the game, Auburn will need its sluggish offense to wake up, something LSU's porous defense will likely oblige. … Another fun clash of strengths: Tennessee's 230-yard-per-game rushing offense, ranked seventh in the nation, against a Texas A&M run defense that stuffed Alabama a week ago and gives up just 84 yards per game (FBS-eighth). … The Goodspread SEC Pick of the Week remains on its season-long heater after LSU (miraculously) covered a 6.5-point spread at Missouri. This week's play finds Alabama laying too many points at home: Arkansas +20.5. Season: 5-0-1. All-time: 15-3-1.

