Alabama football's fourth-and-31 or Auburn's Kick Six ― Which was more improbable?

Before the game Saturday, Auburn fans had the opportunity to relive the Kick Six and Prayer at Jordan-Hare outside the stadium.

AU put together a display with 2013 big and bold in orange numerals up top with the score of the win over Georgia from that season on the left and the score from the 2013 Iron Bowl on the right. In the middle, the Tigers had the Kick Six football displayed in a glass case. It was a celebration of the unlikeliest of plays, firmly cemented in Iron Bowl legend.

Then later that night, Alabama fans had the chance to celebrate another darn-near impossible play that will never be forgotten in Iron Bowl history: Alabama scoring on fourth-and-31 to take the 27-24 lead in the final minute of the game. Receiver Isaiah Bond, who caught the touchdown, called the play "Grave Digger."

Both plays crushed souls, first Alabama's in 2013 then Auburn's in 2023. Ten years apart, two plays you had to see to believe stunned the two fan bases in the iconic Iron Bowl rivalry.

Which was more improbable, though? Which play needed more Jordan-Hare magic?

Let's first acknowledge one play happened this week, the other happened 10 years ago. So recency bias can definitely sneak its way into this discussion. That doesn't mean placing more weight on the recent event, fourth-and-31, is wrong, though. It's just important to note.

Fourth-and-31, also known as 'Grave Digger'

Alabama had all but lost the game. That's not hyperbole. Right before Jalen Milroe hit Bond in the end zone on a play that required 31 yards, the Crimson Tide had a 0.1% chance to win, per ESPN analytics.

Once Bond's foot tapped in bounds with the ball secured in his hands, that percentage shot up to 94.5%.

Anyone not expecting that play to work had sound reasoning. SEC Network said Saturday night that college football teams had been 0-for-90 on third and fourth down attempts from 30 or more yards the past two seasons.

When a team needs that much yardage, it's not hard to figure out what an offense will try.

"Everybody in the stadium knows we're going to pass it," offensive tackle JC Latham said.

That's the only option Alabama really had with a fourth-and-goal situation, the game on the line and needing 31 yards. So Auburn dropped eight as the Crimson Tide sent five receivers to the end zone. Milroe could have ran, but by the time he even got close to the end zone, enough Auburn defenders would have broken off their coverages to try to tackle him. So, Alabama had to pass and try for a Hail Mary of sorts.

Auburn knew it, yet the Tigers couldn't stop it. Milroe rocketed a pass on a line to the back left corner, and Bond got enough separation to make the catch, stunning everyone watching.

The Kick Six

The Kick Six had the same effect. In seconds, the game flipped from Alabama trying to win on a 57-yard field goal to losing after Auburn's Chris Davis brought a missed kick back 109 yards for a touchdown.

With Adam Griffith, a redshirt freshman, set to attempt the third field goal of his collegiate career, Davis went to stand below the goal posts. One second remained on the clock.

Once Davis fielded the kick, it was all but over. Davis was a speedy defensive back, and Alabama's field goal unit was chasing him. That's a group made up of offensive linemen, two tight ends, a linebacker, a defensive end, a holder and a kicker. With plenty of Auburn blockers in the way, Alabama didn't have much of a chance of stopping Davis.

Still, traveling 109 yards and not getting tripped up is no small feat. Scoring a touchdown off the missed field goal was only the fourth time it had happened in NCAA history.

And to do it as time expired in regulation? That's nothing short of remarkable.

So Fourth-and-31 or Kick Six, which has improbability edge?

It's probably in the eye of the beholder. The argument can be made for either play; neither Alabama nor Auburn will likely replicate either play under the circumstances ever again. The addition of fourth-and-31 to Iron Bowl lore just takes the heated matchup to another level. The Tigers had their unbelievable, inimitable play 10 years ago. Now, the Crimson Tide has its own.

How's that for straddling the Iron Bowl fence?

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

