Alabama football's Cotton Bowl win over Cincinnati adds to list of CFP semifinal duds

ARLINGTON, Texas — Was Cincinnati unworthy? Is Alabama football that good? Or was this just part of a continuous trend unfolding at college football's highest level?

After Alabama's 27-6 win Friday in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium talking heads will surely opine about whether the Crimson Tide's opponent belonged among the semifinalists in the first place. Cincinnati (13-1) was the first Group of Five conference program to make the College Football Playoff. Alabama (13-1) scored on the opening drive and never relinquished that lead, advancing to the national championship game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis against the winner between Michigan and Georgia.

As this game shapes the discourse regarding future minor-conference unbeatens, it's worth remembering that Power Five programs have faced the same sour results in past semifinals against the Tide.

Alabama has played in seven of the 15 semifinal games in CFP history, going 6-1. In those six wins, its average margin of victory is 20.3 points (putting Cincinnati right around the mean). Alabama's only semifinal loss was seven years ago vs. Ohio State, one of three in CFP history to be decided by one score.

In the 15 total semifinal games in the CFP era, the average point differential is now 18.4.

Alabama linebacker Henry To'o To'o (10) enjoys the victory after the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

2020-21

Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14

Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

2019-20

LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

Clemson 29, Ohio State 23

2018-19

Alabama 45, Oklahoma 34

Clemson 30, Notre Dame 3

2017-18

Alabama 24, Clemson 6

Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

2016-17

Alabama 24, Washington 7

Clemson 31, Ohio State 0

2015-16

Clemson 37, Oklahoma 17

Alabama 38, Michigan State 0

2014-15

Ohio State 42, Alabama 35

Oregon 59, Florida State 20

