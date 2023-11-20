Alabama football's CFP push needs help. A look at the six games that offer it | Goodbread

Stuck at No. 8 again.

That's what Alabama football can expect when the next round of College Football Playoff rankings is unveiled Tuesday night, because once again, nobody in the top seven lost. For three consecutive weeks since the initial CFP rankings were released, there's been a hard logjam in front of the Crimson Tide, with the only movement being a flop of Ohio State and Georgia for the No. 1 spot.

Other than that, it's moved about like a mid-December line at the post office.

HELP WANTED: Alabama football might not get help to make the CFP ― Will Tide actually need it?

GOODBREAD: SEC Power Rankings - Kentucky slide continues, Dolly sings Rocky Top, Auburn vomits cupcake

For its part, UA must knock off rival Auburn Saturday, then topple two-time defending national champion Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. It's difficult to imagine the CFP selection committee turning its back on a one-loss SEC champion, especially when an Alabama SEC title would require a dragon-slaying of the No. 1 team, which by then would be riding an incredible 29-game win streak.

There could be no better last impression.

That said, if FSU, Washington and Texas all win out, the selection committee would have to vault Alabama ahead of the Texas team it lost to for the Crimson Tide to make the four-team playoff field. And whether you think that should happen or not, that's an awfully dicey ask of the committee. One of those three catching a loss would probably be all the help Alabama needs.

So with that, here are the six games that Alabama fans should keep an eye on, listed in the order in which they'll be played:

1) Texas Tech at Texas (Nov. 24)

A Red Raiders upset on the road? This is Alabama's longest longshot for help.

2) FSU at Florida (Nov. 25)

The Seminoles are by far the better team, but with star QB Jordan Travis unavailable due to injury, this rivalry game suddenly has the potential to be close. The Gators have lost their starting quarterback as well, but don't be surprised if this is a dogfight in the Swamp. An upset by Florida would give Alabama's case a major boost.

3) Washington State at Washington (Nov. 25)

The likelihood of an upset here in minimal, but if it came to pass, it would get the Huskies out of Alabama's playoff path.

4) Pac-12 Championship Game (Dec. 1)

Washington is in, and Oregon will clinch the other spot if it beats Oregon State on Saturday. An Oregon win over Washington for the Pac-12 title would be a big help to Alabama, because the Huskies, like the Ducks, would then be on leap-frog watch if Alabama beats Georgia.

5) ACC Championship Game (Dec. 2)

This matchup is set with FSU vs. Louisville. A Florida State loss here would benefit Alabama greatly. The Cardinals (10-1) are perfectly capable of giving the Seminoles a tough game, especially given FSU's above-mentioned quarterback situation.

6) Big 12 Championship Game (Dec. 2)

Who will mess with Texas? It's still unclear, but assuming Texas beats Texas Tech to clinch a berth, it'll see Oklahoma or Oklahoma State on the other side. OU has already knocked off the Longhorns once. A second OU win would knock Texas out of the playoff picture for Alabama.

Around the SEC

Last year, Mississippi State dug deep and found a way to beat a more talented Ole Miss team in the Egg Bowl. This year, it's not happening. The Bulldogs are a total mess offensively. Meanwhile, the Rebels have some revenge in mind. And don't look for Lane Kiffin to take his foot off the gas. ... Somehow, South Carolina is still knocking on the door for a bowl game if it can knock off rival Clemson. After a midseason stretch in which the Gamecocks lost four in a row, it'd be a strong indication of the culture coach Shane Beamer is building if USC finished with its second win over Clemson in two years. ... If you've been riding the Goodspread SEC Pick of the Week for spread winners all season, send me my cut. If this was casino blackjack, I'd be getting a good look at the inside of a car trunk by now. To close out the season, take FSU-Florida under 51.5 total points. With two backup quarterbacks dueling in Gainesville, the under should get home. Season: 10-1-1. All-time: 20-4-1.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football's CFP push needs help from one of these six games